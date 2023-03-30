2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on the fiery train derailment. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota early Thursday, and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, authorities said.

The BNSF train derailed in the town of Raymond, roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, about 1 a.m., according to a statement from Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from BNSF officials and with Tollefson.

Officials said at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Raymond, Minnesota early Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

The train “had numerous rail cars derail” and several caught fire, Tollefson said. Homes in an area 1/2 mile (0.8 kilometers) around the site were evacuated, according to Tollefson, and residents were taken to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN that about 14 cars were carrying hazardous materials, including ethanol.

“We’ve been in touch with the governor,” Buttigieg said, and Environmental Protection Agency officials were en route to the site “given the hazardous material situation.”

Buttigieg said he has received no reports of deaths or injuries due to the derailment.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since last month’s fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms they want railroads to make to prevent future derailments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police say woman driving wrong way on I-90 blew 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Travis Hicks
Grand jury indicts Garfield Heights murder suspect
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Several casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on the fiery train derailment.
Buttigieg discusses Minnesota train derailment
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she has severe...
Grand jury indicts Parma woman accused of running over another woman