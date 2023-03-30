School bus involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus was involved in a crash on I-90 westbound Thursday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened around 9 a.m. between E. 55th Street and Dead Man’s Curve.

Firefighters said the crash involved the bus and three other vehicles.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

