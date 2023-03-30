School bus involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus was involved in a crash on I-90 westbound Thursday morning.
According to officials, the accident happened around 9 a.m. between E. 55th Street and Dead Man’s Curve.
Firefighters said the crash involved the bus and three other vehicles.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
