School bus involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus was involved in a crash on I-90 westbound Thursday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened around 9 a.m. between E. 55th Street and Dead Man’s Curve.

Firefighters said the crash involved the bus and three other vehicles.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

