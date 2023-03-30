2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Lexx Meeks, 28, pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault ad having weapons under disability.

Meeks killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland.

A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec. 6, 2021.

Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.
Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

Meeks was out on probation at the time of the murder, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

