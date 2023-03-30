2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests

New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and changing how some believe it should be treated. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It has long been thought that people who suffer traumatic brain injuries are out of the woods after being treated, but a new study of more than 25 years of data is challenging that.

”It was considered more like breaking a leg where you have a period of recovery but once you reach a certain point then things are stable,” said John Corrigan, director of Ohio Valley Center for Brain Injury Prevention & Rehabilitation.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that some traumatic brain injuries become chronic conditions requiring lifelong treatment.

”We actually see people changing long after their original injury and, actually, the thing you’re least likely to do is stay the same,” Corrigan said.

The researchers say some continue to have problems with thinking, problem-solving or regulating behavior and are often unsupported after initial treatment, which can make those issues worse.

Those involved in the study are working to come up with new ways to help places like healthcare facilities, treatment centers, shelters and even prisons better screen those with traumatic brain injuries and give the care that is needed.

Researchers say it is critical for those caring for traumatic brain injury patients to understand how the injury affects things the patient does and make accommodations based on the patient’s needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police say woman driving wrong way on I-90 blew 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal
The community college campus was put on lockdown.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Suspects in officer shooting
Cleveland police issue warrant for 17-year-old male accused of shooting officer
Akron Police
Akron police: Facebook transaction for Xbox turns into armed robbery
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations