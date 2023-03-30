2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalization with infection

By The Associated Press and NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis rested well overnight and was “progressively improving” Thursday after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his hospital room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni.

“Before lunch he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,” the statement said.

Francis was hospitalized Wednesday after having suffered breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.

President Joe Biden asks people to say an "extra prayer" for Pope Francis at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection, a Vatican official said Thursday.

Further medical updates were expected later in the day. Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, does not have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said. His audiences were canceled through Friday.

Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it wasn’t clear how his medical condition would affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances, which include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and finally Easter Sunday on April 9.

His hospitalization was the first since Francis had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed and spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally. But in a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had “returned.”

Before he was admitted to the hospital Wednesday, the pope had appeared in relatively good form during his regularly scheduled general audience, though he grimaced strongly while getting in and out of the “popemobile.”

Francis has used a wheelchair for over a year due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture, though he had been walking more with a cane of late.

Francis has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he didn’t respond well to general anesthesia during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

