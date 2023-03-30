2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Brooklyn man allegedly told kidnap victim they would ‘die together’

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a Brooklyn man wanted by the sheriff’s department on domestic violence charges where he allegedly held his victim against their will.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Oscar Osorio, also known as Oscar Ruidiaz, attacked his victim in February and refused to let them leave or use their phone.

When the victim did try to leave its alleged that Osorio pulled the victim back into the house by their hair.

He’s then accused of using a knife and threating to kill the victim saying they would, “die together.”

Osorio has a history of Domestic Violence with the sheriff’s department relating to a 2014 plea to domestic violence and endangering children.

In that case, reports state that he used a firearm to assault the victim.

Osorio is wanted on two counts of felony assault, domestic violence and kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Osorio’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

