What’s new at 2023 Cleveland Guardians games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians fans will be singing “take me out to the ball game” with all the new food and drink options, affordable ticket offers, and promotions at Progressive Field for the 2023 season!

If you can’t wait to go to the ballpark, you’re in luck.

The Guardians celebrated Opening Day by releasing additional Home Opener tickets in the Right Field Terraces for April 7.

The standing room only tickets are $39 and can be bought at CLEGuaridians.com/tickets while they last.

The Cleveland Guardians announced the following as what’s new at the old ball game:

Taste these new foods and drinks at Progressive Field...

Pepper Jack Bites at Fathead’s

Crusted pepper jack cheese served with ranch dressing Right Field District



Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl at Melt Bar and Grill

Signature creamy macaroni and cheese topped with buffalo chicken Right Field District



Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger at Build a Burger

1/3-pound certified angus all-beef patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon and shredded lettuce on a freshly baked brioche bun left field



Hot Honey Chicken Tenders at Fat Rooster

Signature tenders, crispy fries and a hot honey glaze from the local establishment Akron Honey under the left field bleachers



Crab Rangoon Nachos at Loaded Nacho Stands

Tostitos chips topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, sweet chili sauce, shredded crab, sesame seeds and green onion right field



Mac & Cheese Brisket at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ

Creamy mac and cheese topped with Montgomery Inn BBQ Brisket, with pickled & crunchy onions and a drizzle of barbecue sauce Third Baseline Concourse



The Wild Thing at Happy Dog

Vegan Field Roast Dog, House made vegetable chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, Flamin Hot Cheetos Third Baseline Concourse



Noodle Bowl at Down the Line Bowls

Ramen Noodles, Asian Sauce, Red Pepper, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, optional ginger chicken addition Third Baseline Concourse



Fat Head’s

Fat Head’s Brewery is expanding its footprint at the ballpark, rebranding the Beer Garden in section 164 and updating the neighborhood stand in section 111 with new food lineups. Fans will be able to find Head Hunter IPA, Bumbleberry Ale and their new Juiced to Jupiter Tangerine IPA.

The Brew Kettle

The Brew Kettle is refreshing its neighborhood stand with an all-new look and updated food items like Smoked Chicken Wings. Brew Kettle’s lineup includes White Rajah IPA, Major Lager and the redesigned Mexican Lager Los Colores.

Cutwater Spirits

As the Guardians newest ready-to-drink cocktail partner, Cutwater Spirits will be available at the Cutwater Cart in section 150, as well as various grab-n-go locations and premium seating areas throughout the ballpark.

Masthead Partnership

Masthead Brewing Co. will have a branded cart in section 117 and will also be available at various draft beer locations throughout Progressive Field.

Come to the field and get a freebie!

The Cleveland Guardians recently announced these new player-inspired promotional items for the 2023 season:

May 13 – Mystery Gold Glove (10,000 fans)

May 27 – Josh Naylor Jersey courtesy of Bally Sports (12,500 fans)

June 10 – Triston McKenzie Jersey courtesy of Sugardale (12,500 fans)

June 24 – Andrés Giménez Bobblehead courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 fans)

July 8 – José Ramírez Reversible Bucket Hat courtesy of Progressive (15,000 fans)

July 22 – Steven Kwan Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin Williams (12,500 fans)

Sept. 2 – Emmanuel Clase Bobblehead courtesy of Bally Sports (12,500 fans)

Free Shirt Fridays

New for 2023, every summer home Friday will be a Free Shirt Friday presented by Phantom Fireworks. Starting in late May, every summer Friday will feature a different free shirt for the first 12,500 fans that enter Progressive Field.

Get in the game with these new ticket offers...

Progressive Field Ballpark Pass

The Guardians are excited to offer the all-new Ballpark Pass at Progressive Field. For just $49 per month, the Ballpark Pass includes a mobile Standing Room Only ticket to every Guardians home game in that month. The April Ballpark Pass is officially sold out . More passes will be made available for May, starting April 26. Fans who want to be notified when more Ballpark Passes become available can sign up at CLEGuardians.com/BallparkPass. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Home Run Porch and Heritage Plaza.

2023 Special Ticket Packages

Special Ticket Packages are back for 2023. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are only available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game. The following Special Ticket Packages have been announced for 2023:

April 23 – St. Ignatius High School Cap *SOLD OUT*

May 5 – Youngstown State University Cap

May 6 – Kent State University Cap

June 6 – Peanuts “Lucy” Bobblehead

June 8 – Educator’s Night Corduroy Cap

June 9 – Pride Cap

June 9 – Baldwin Wallace University Cap

June 10 – University of Findlay Cap

June 24 – Ohio University Cap

July 7 – Tiffin University Cap

August 5 – John Carroll University Cap

August 17 – Healthcare Night Scrub Top

August 22 – Peanuts “Linus” Bobblehead

September 15 – Hispanic Heritage Night Flag

September 18 – Baldwin Wallace University Cap

College Student Offer – Coming Soon

Back for 2023, using Student Beans verification, current undergraduate college students can purchase $10 Upper Bleachers or Upper Reserved tickets to all regular season home games (excluding April 7). After a quick verification process, each student will receive a one-time-use code to purchase discounted seats. Fan can check CLEGuardians.com/students for more information.

Single-Game Suite Rentals

Single-Game Suite rentals are now available on CLEGuardians.com/premiumseating. Progressive Field offers a variety of premium suite locations for individuals and groups. Suite options combine premier hospitality with outstanding ballpark views. For the first time in franchise history, fans can now purchase various suite locations online.

More Special Ticket Packages will be announced throughout the season.

You don’t need cash for these concessions...

Cashless Stands

Half of Progressive Field’s concession stands will be made fully cashless for all home games this season. Fans will be able to purchase concessions at these locations with credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. All cashless concession locations will have signage near the menus indicating that location is cashless.

Cashless In-Seat Vendors

New this season, the majority of food and beverage in-seat vendors will be cashless – only accepting credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Fans can differentiate between the cash accepting and cashless vendors by shirt color: Cashless in-seat vendors will wear yellow shirts and vendors that still accept cash will wear green. All in-seat vendors will also wear buttons indicating cash v. cashless.

Show your spirit in style.

New Guardians Apparel

The Progressive Field Team Store is full of brand-new Guardians apparel, including 2023 Opening Day product, the 2023 Nike on-field collection and some new brands like WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Fans will also be able to support Cleveland Metropolitan School District Chess Clubs, in partnership with Homage, through the purchase of the exclusive Guardians Chess Club tee, available for retail April 8. The inspiration from this design stems from the growing relationship between the Guardians squad and one of the best youth chess teams in the nation.

Stay up-to-date with all the new styles at the Guardians Team Store’s instagram @guardiansteamstore.

You don’t have to player be a winner.

bet365

bet365 and the Guardians have announced a multi-year partnership, making bet365 the exclusive mobile betting partner of the Cleveland Guardians. bet365 will have signage at Progressive Field as well as a large social presence with the team.

BetFanatics Sportsbook

Coming to Progressive Field summer 2023, BetFanatics will open a retail sportsbook located outside of the Right Field Gate in the former home of the New Era store. Fans will be able to place bets at the ticket windows off E. 9th Street before entering Progressive Field.

Digital Ballpark App Promotions

Sugardale Hot Dog Voting – Vote for your favorite hot dog through the Ballpark app

Liberty Ford Scratch and Win – Starting in May, fans can enter to win the Liberty Grand Slam Payoff inning by playing a scratch-and-win game in the Ballpark app.

New Era Bingo – Starting mid-April, play Bingo on the Ballpark app for a chance to win New Era prizes throughout the season.

Good games lead to good discounts...

Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank K’s for Kids is back for the 2023 season. With each Cleveland Guardians strikeout, Dollar Bank will donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Additionally, the official retail bank of the Cleveland Guardians will provide the following benefits to debit card holder’s: 10% discount at the Progressive Field Team Store, 15% discount on //mlbshop.com/Cleveland-Guardians, pre-sale links for single-game tickets and discounted tickets throughout the season, a physical Cleveland Guardians debit card and the ability to switch to Guardians checks.

Wendy’s Trigger Promotion

The Guardians and local Wendy’s locations are teaming up this season with a post-game sweet treat with every win at Progressive Field. Whenever the Guardians win at home, local Wendy’s fans will score a free small Frosty. No purchase is required and the offer is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations. Fans just need to show the Guardians social post after the game and throughout the following day to redeem a free small Frosty.

McDonald’s Trigger Promotion

Whenever the Guards steal a base at home, local McDonald’s fans will receive a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with the purchase of a $1-or-more on the McDonald’s app.

Circle K Strikeout Meter

Guardians fans who check in to the Ballpark app when the Guardians strikeout 7-or-more at Progressive Field will receive a free Polar Pop in their inbox the following day.

Give the kids a summer camp they’ll never forget.

Guardians Youth Summer Camps presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

Cleveland Guardians Youth Summer Camps are back and better than ever! For $395 per camper, boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 14 can attend one of seven weeklong camps focused on providing an incredible Cleveland Guardians baseball and softball experience guaranteed to improve each young athlete’s ability to play the game. For more information or to register online, visit CLEGuardians.com/camps.

