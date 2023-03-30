Xylazine and dangerous new synthetic opioids found in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center released a public safety bulletin warning Ohioans of dangerous drugs that have made their way to the state, the veterinary sedative xylazine, and/or new synthetic opioids.

Today’s bulletin coincides with the emergency of xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance by Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

The emergency order was prompted by intelligence gathered as part of an early detection process developed by ONIC in partnership with RecoveryOhio, the Board of Pharmacy, and local drug toxicologists and chemists. The early detection process, which includes the proactive collection of reports from Ohio’s criminal justice system and forensic labs, allows ONIC to identify, analyze, and triage information on emerging drugs of abuse that are not controlled substances. In 2022, ONIC intelligence led Governor DeWine and the Board of Pharmacy to add nine emerging dangerous substances to Ohio’s controlled drug schedule. Xylazine is the first dangerous substance added to Ohio’s controlled drug schedule in 2023.

Although naloxone should be administered anytime an overdose is suspected, naloxone is not effective against a xylazine overdose and may be less effective in reversing an overdose caused by opioids combined with xylazine. Additionally, multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose involving NSOs like nitazene

It is impossible to determine if any pill, powder, or liquid contains these dangerous substances by looking at them. Only lab testing can determine the presence of xylazine or NSOs.

