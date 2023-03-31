19 First Alert Day: Waves of rain, storms, and high wind through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is located in eastern Nebraska early this morning. It will track north of our area across Lake Huron early tomorrow morning. We have showers in the area today. The best risk of rain is this morning. A south wind could gust over 40 mph at times. We are warmer today with temperatures rising to around 60 degrees this afternoon. Very warm and very windy tonight. Potential wind gusts over 45 mph at times. The atmosphere will be more unstable. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures holding steady in the 50s to around 60 degrees. A cold front tracks through tomorrow. We actually start the day out with sunshine. Showers will develop by late morning. A few storms possible. Strong winds out of the south will shift west after the cold front blows through. Potential wind gusts over 50 mph at times. Temperatures fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

