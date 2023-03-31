19 First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory in effect for northeast Ohio; waves of rain, storms, and high winds through Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm system will track north of our area across Lake Huron early Saturday morning.

This system will bring wind, rain, and thunderstorms to northern Ohio through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our entire coverage area.

This will go into effect Saturday morning.

*WIND ADVISORY* in effect on Saturday for our entire coverage area. Winds may gust upwards of 50 mph! 🌬️ Secure anything light or loose in your yard, and keep your phone fully charged in case you lose power. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Xt56W9hFd5 — Samantha Roberts 🌤 (@SamRobertsWX) March 31, 2023

Winds may gust upwards of 50 mph on Saturday, causing power outages and creating tree and property damage.

Please secure anything light or loose in your yard.

The winds will gradually subside on Saturday night.

Regarding our thunderstorm threat, scattered storms will develop after 9:00 p.m.

The main line of storms will move through between midnight and 4:00 a.m.

Some storms may be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

These will be loud storms that produce torrential rain.

Be sure to have an audible way, or a noticeable way, to get your warnings while you are sleeping.

Skies will clear rapidly behind the storms, and everyone will wake up to sunshine.

However, the winds will remain high with gusts of 50 mph possible throughout the day.

Clouds and scattered showers will fill back in by mid-to-late morning.

Some embedded thunderstorm activity is possible tomorrow, especially east of I-77, and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

Damaging winds will be the main threat.

The peak timing for storms tomorrow will be from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Colder air will spill into our region over the course of the day.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60s, but temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

With colder air in place, a light wintry mix is possible Saturday evening.

