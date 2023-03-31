2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

19 Troubleshooters get results for neighbors in Akron living near dangerous intersection

By Katie Wilson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Akron who live near a dangerous intersection are feeling a glimmer of hope.

After waiting years for a solution, they’re finally seeing some safety changes.

“It’s the best thing that’s happened in the last ten years,” said Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano, who lives on Gorge Boulevard.

Crashes continue at dangerous Akron intersection: ‘How many times is it going to happen?’

Finally, a step in the right direction for neighbors living on Gorge Boulevard in Akron.

They’ve been dealing with the dangers that come from the Cuyahoga Falls Avenue exit off of Route 8 for decades.

It dumps highway traffic right onto their street and has caused accident after accident.

On top of that, speeding is a huge concern.

But one day after our follow-up story aired on the lack of safety improvements, new warning signs were installed along the steep curve.

“This will hopefully prevent the aware people of missing and running off into the field and through the fence,” said Ron Coffman, a neighbor on Gorge Boulevard.

But unfortunately, not everyone is aware, and neighbors Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano and Ron Coffman say this won’t prevent everyone from missing the curve, before it’s too late.

That’s why they’re asking for more.

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

“All we need is a warning of a rumble strip,” said Tyuluman-Luciano. “Guardrails from stopping the cars from coming all across the street. That’s all we’re asking for.”

The city says this is just a portion of the traffic control improvements and they’ll continue working once out-of-stock materials arrive.

In the meantime, this is a start. Collman and Tyuluman-Luciano say it wouldn’t have happened without the 19 Troubleshooters.

“It would be nice to be able to call the city or the county and get the results we got from calling you guys,” said Collman.

“I really do thank you guys for taking care of our city,” said Tyuluman-Luciano.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

A bus load of Morehouse Men come to Cleveland to inspire Black male youth
A bus load of Morehouse Men come to Cleveland to inspire Black male youth
19 Troubleshooters get results for neighbors in Akron living near dangerous intersection
19 Troubleshooters get results for neighbors in Akron living near dangerous intersection
The Human Trafficking Specialized Docket at Cleveland Municipal Court.
Unconventional court program in Cleveland gives human trafficking survivors a 2nd chance
Sextortion, suicide, and the fight to protect our kids
Father of South Carolina sextortion victim aims to increase penalties