19 Troubleshooters get results for neighbors in Akron living near dangerous intersection

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Akron who live near a dangerous intersection are feeling a glimmer of hope.

After waiting years for a solution, they’re finally seeing some safety changes.

“It’s the best thing that’s happened in the last ten years,” said Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano, who lives on Gorge Boulevard.

Finally, a step in the right direction for neighbors living on Gorge Boulevard in Akron.

They’ve been dealing with the dangers that come from the Cuyahoga Falls Avenue exit off of Route 8 for decades.

It dumps highway traffic right onto their street and has caused accident after accident.

On top of that, speeding is a huge concern.

But one day after our follow-up story aired on the lack of safety improvements, new warning signs were installed along the steep curve.

“This will hopefully prevent the aware people of missing and running off into the field and through the fence,” said Ron Coffman, a neighbor on Gorge Boulevard.

But unfortunately, not everyone is aware, and neighbors Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano and Ron Coffman say this won’t prevent everyone from missing the curve, before it’s too late.

That’s why they’re asking for more.

“All we need is a warning of a rumble strip,” said Tyuluman-Luciano. “Guardrails from stopping the cars from coming all across the street. That’s all we’re asking for.”

The city says this is just a portion of the traffic control improvements and they’ll continue working once out-of-stock materials arrive.

In the meantime, this is a start. Collman and Tyuluman-Luciano say it wouldn’t have happened without the 19 Troubleshooters.

“It would be nice to be able to call the city or the county and get the results we got from calling you guys,” said Collman.

“I really do thank you guys for taking care of our city,” said Tyuluman-Luciano.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.