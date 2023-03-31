20-year-old man charged for vandalizing Geauga County church with Molotov cocktails

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said officials on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the Geauga County church vandalized last week with Molotov cocktails.

The vandalization of the Community Church of Chesterland, located at 11984 Caves Rd., occurred during the evening of March 24, according to previous reports.

A spokesperson for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio announced 20-year-old Aimenn Penny, of Alliance, was arrested Friday by Cleveland FBI officials, who was working in conjunction with the Chester Township Police Department. He was charged with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

Court records obtained by 19 News revealed a search of Penny’s residence revealed a hand-written manifesto that contained ideological statements, a Nazi flag, Nazi memorabilia, a White Lives Matter of Ohio t-shirt, a gas mask, multiple rolls of blue painters tape, and gas cans, among other items.

20-year-old charged for vandalizing Geauga County church with Molotov cocktails (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

Court records also said Penny was previously involved in a group protesting a similar event in Wadsworth.

“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler for the Northern District of Ohio. “While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens to express their viewpoints peacefully.”

If convicted, Penny could face anywhere between five and 20 years in prison for the malicious use of explosive materials charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of a destructive device charge.

