3 cars, building suspiciously catch fire in Richland County, fire department says

3 cars, building suspiciously catch fire in Richland County, fire department says
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of the fire that scorched three cars and a building is “consider suspicious in nature,” the Madison Township Fire Department confirmed.

MTFD said it was sent to the 1350 block of US-42 north at 3:54 a.m. on March 30 for a report of a car fire.

Crews arrived to find three cars on fire with flames spreading to the nearby building, according to MTFD.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, MTFD stated.

The blaze was quickly put out, MTFD said.

MTFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and is considered suspicious in nature at this time.

Call the Madison Township Fire Department at 419-589-5555 if you have any information on this fire.

MTFD shared these photos of the aftermath:

