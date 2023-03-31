A bus load of Morehouse Men come to Cleveland to inspire Black male youth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Brown is with the Cleveland School District and Men of Color Academics CMSD. He helped arrange a visit by students from Morehouse College in Atlanta to come to Cleveland to talk with the next generation of young Black males who they want to attend a Historical Black College or University or HBCU. The men baord a bus and rode for 12 hours to get her. Their impact was immediately felt when they talked with CMSD students who are just a few years younger than themselves.

“We are so excited to have 55 young men from Morehouse College. Of that, about 5 of the students are from Cleveland , Ohio so there’s a personal connection.”

The Morehouse Men discussed the benefits of education with the Black males in a cultural environment that they would find any of the 107 HBCU’s. The Morehouse MMen introduced themselves and the fields of their academic studies

“Hello everybody. My name is Ty Moore. I’m a junior, business and economics major with a concentration in finance from Coco Beach, Florida. Hey everybody. My name is Alonzo Fredrick. I’m a biology and chemistry double major, public health minor, senior from Miami, Florida. I’m Devin Longeno, political science major from Cleveland, Ohio.”

It was a “if I can see it… I can be it” experience for the young men. Mark Nichols attended Cleveland’s John Marshal High School. He’s now a graduating senior at Morehouse in economics with a minor in business administration.

“I was able to be surrounded by Black leaders that taught me more about myself than I think I learned in 18 years.”

Michael Duncan is a CMSD student with big dreams. He was impressed with the visitors.

“When you talk, they listen to you and you also have to listen when they’re talking. They have like a brotherly connection.”

The promoters of the Get On The Bus Tour hope to have planted seeds of opportunity in the minds of the youngBlack males from throughout Greater Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.