CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

