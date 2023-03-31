2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man pleads not guilty for 2022 attempted murder

Layton Smith was wanted for attempted murder for his alleged roll in a February 2022 shooting in Cleveland. Smith was arrested this morning by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department Warrant Unit thanks to a tip that came into Crime Stoppers.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In December of 2022, Cleveland 19′s “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted,” in connection with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, featured Layton Smith who was on the run facing attempted murder charges.

After being arrested Wednesday, Smith appeared in court today to enter a not guilty plea.

Smit’s bond was set at $5,000.

Smith is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in February of 2022 near E. 57h and Harvard in Cleveland that sent one person to the hospital.

After being shot, the victim was able to run to a nearby home where a person let them in and called 911.

Thanks to that good Samaritan, the victim did survive.

Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest connected to trafficking methamphetamine.

