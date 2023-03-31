Cleveland man pleads not guilty for 2022 attempted murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In December of 2022, Cleveland 19′s “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted,” in connection with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, featured Layton Smith who was on the run facing attempted murder charges.

After being arrested Wednesday, Smith appeared in court today to enter a not guilty plea.

Smit’s bond was set at $5,000.

Smith is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in February of 2022 near E. 57h and Harvard in Cleveland that sent one person to the hospital.

After being shot, the victim was able to run to a nearby home where a person let them in and called 911.

Thanks to that good Samaritan, the victim did survive.

Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest connected to trafficking methamphetamine.

