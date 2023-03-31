2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for driver after pedestrian injured in hit-skip

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon and then fled the scene.

According to police, the hit-skip happened around 5 p.m. on Simon Avenue between Ansel Road and East 79th Street.

Emergency crews took the victim from the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood to University Hospitals, where he received treatment for a broken leg, police said.

The suspect reportedly drove away from the crash in a black Acura.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

