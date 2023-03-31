Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern following the train derailment in East Palestine seeking injunctive relief, cost recovery and civil penalties.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern district of Ohio eastern division Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern unlawfully polluted the nation’s waterways when the hazardous materials were released from the derailed train cars.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the court document.

