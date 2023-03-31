2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Euclid officer sentenced following conviction for assault, civil rights violation

Editor’s note: this story contains video from previous coverage.
Michael Amiott (Source: WOIO)
Michael Amiott (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty of two misdemeanors in August 2022 was sentenced in the Euclid Municipal Court Friday.

Euclid Police officer Michael Amiott previously was assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, according to previous reports.

Amiott was convicted in 2022 of assault and interfering with civil rights during a traffic stop in August 2017.

Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard after his vehicle license plate showed to be registered to a person with a suspended driving license.

Amiott was sentenced to a 90-day suspension, one year of probation and fines/court costs.

The Euclid Police Department in a statement said his future assignment with the department has not been determined.

The long legal process involving Officer Michael Amiott’s arrest of Richard Hubbard in August of 2017 is ending. As a result of the incident, Officer Amiott's employment was terminated later that same year. In October of 2018, an independent arbitrator ruled to reinstate Amiott to the police department. In August of 2019, Officer Amiott was criminally charged and in July of 2022, found guilty of misdemeanor charges stemming from Hubbard's arrest. Today, Amiott was sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence, 1 year of community control sanctions (probation), a fine, and court costs. Officer Amiott's termination, reinstatement, trial, and eventual sentence were all the result of lawful processes set forth in our legal system. The Euclid Police Department respects those processes, as well as their results. Officer Amiott is currently assigned to the Euclid Police Department's Warrant Unit. His future assignment within the department has yet to be determined. The Euclid Police Department considers this matter closed.

Euclid Police Department

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say
Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say
Suspects in officer shooting
US Marshals: Teenager wanted in connection to shooting of Cleveland officer in the line of duty
In this July 21, 2016, file photo Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he...
With Donald Trump indicted, what’s next?
Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.
Police: Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood