Euclid officer sentenced following conviction for assault, civil rights violation

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty of two misdemeanors in August 2022 was sentenced in the Euclid Municipal Court Friday.

Euclid Police officer Michael Amiott previously was assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, according to previous reports.

Amiott was convicted in 2022 of assault and interfering with civil rights during a traffic stop in August 2017.

Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard after his vehicle license plate showed to be registered to a person with a suspended driving license.

Amiott was sentenced to a 90-day suspension, one year of probation and fines/court costs.

The Euclid Police Department in a statement said his future assignment with the department has not been determined.

The long legal process involving Officer Michael Amiott’s arrest of Richard Hubbard in August of 2017 is ending. As a result of the incident, Officer Amiott's employment was terminated later that same year. In October of 2018, an independent arbitrator ruled to reinstate Amiott to the police department. In August of 2019, Officer Amiott was criminally charged and in July of 2022, found guilty of misdemeanor charges stemming from Hubbard's arrest. Today, Amiott was sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence, 1 year of community control sanctions (probation), a fine, and court costs. Officer Amiott's termination, reinstatement, trial, and eventual sentence were all the result of lawful processes set forth in our legal system. The Euclid Police Department respects those processes, as well as their results. Officer Amiott is currently assigned to the Euclid Police Department's Warrant Unit. His future assignment within the department has yet to be determined. The Euclid Police Department considers this matter closed.

