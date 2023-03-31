Family of slain Akron 18-year-old demands justice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the Akron 18-year-old shot to death earlier this month are demanding justice for their family member.

Police previously said the 18-year-old was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lover’s Lane around 11:20 a.m. on March 13.

Officials confirmed the man, identified as Marvin Rocker, Jr., died at the scene.

“As a mom, that pain is unbearable, there’s no words,” Deshawn Holmes, Marvin’s mother, said. “I don’t want anyone else mother to feel the way I am feeling right now and the way other mothers have felt in the past.

Holmes said Marvin’s father was also murdered in 2015.

Holmes said that despite the trauma, she remains grateful for the amount of lives her son touched.

“He was a good kid,” Holmes said. “He only got to live not even half of his life, but the time he did get to be here, he was an impact.

“You never get over this,” she continued. “All we can try and do better, do the best we can, stay in their business as much as we can, see what’s going on as much as we can.”

The incident is under investigation by Akron police, who believe this incident may be related to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. on March 12 in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.