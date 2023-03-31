2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police: 1 wanted for breaking into storage area in Akron

Police: 1 wanted for breaking into storage area in Akron
Police: 1 wanted for breaking into storage area in Akron(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials are looking for the individual responsible for breaking into a storage area last week.

Police said the break-in occurred on March 24 inside a fenced storage area on Sweitzer Avenue.

Officials said the suspect, a man, rummaged through through several cars that were stored on the property and took “miscellaneous items”.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (23-32706). On Friday, March 24, 2023, the pictured suspect was observed...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Friday, March 31, 2023

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident has been asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2530.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say
Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say
Layton Smith was wanted for attempted murder for his alleged roll in a February 2022 shooting...
Cleveland man pleads not guilty for 2022 attempted murder
With Donald Trump indicted, what’s next?
With Donald Trump indicted, what’s next?
Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say
Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say