Police: 1 wanted for breaking into storage area in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials are looking for the individual responsible for breaking into a storage area last week.

Police said the break-in occurred on March 24 inside a fenced storage area on Sweitzer Avenue.

Officials said the suspect, a man, rummaged through through several cars that were stored on the property and took “miscellaneous items”.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (23-32706). On Friday, March 24, 2023, the pictured suspect was observed... Posted by Akron Police Department on Friday, March 31, 2023

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident has been asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2530.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

