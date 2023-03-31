Police: Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.
Police said the theft occurred in the 4700 block of Detroit Avenue on March 27.
This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.
Police said the thieves stole a 2021 gray Dodge Durango with license plate No. EKL6215.
Police said one of the suspects was seen wearing a black mask, black jacket and olive colored sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle stolen has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
