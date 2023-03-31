2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.
Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.

Police said the theft occurred in the 4700 block of Detroit Avenue on March 27.

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

On 3-27-23, two males jumped the fence at 4704 Detroit and took a 2021 gray Dodge Durango with the plate #EKL6215. One...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, March 31, 2023

Police said the thieves stole a 2021 gray Dodge Durango with license plate No. EKL6215.

Police said one of the suspects was seen wearing a black mask, black jacket and olive colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle stolen has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

