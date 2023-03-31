Police searching for missing Cleveland 10-year-old, who ran away from home

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police need the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old, who ran away from home, according to a police department press release.

Police say, Brandon Gibbs, 10, ran away and was last seen running towards Woodland Avenue from East 59th Street.

He is described as 5-foot-5-inches tall, medium-weight build, with shoulder-length black dreads, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike Hoodie with lime green lettering, light blue pants, and purple and gray shoes, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

