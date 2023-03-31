2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Police officials are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a car in Cleveland this week.
Police: Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary