Portage County Sheriff’s department warns of increasing overdoses

For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an opioid overdose antidote for over-the-counter use.
For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an opioid overdose antidote for over-the-counter use.(WJHG)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning regarding an uptick in overdoses in the past 28 days.

The release from the department says there have been 12 overdose deaths in the past 28 days, an unprecedented number.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent crime Unit is issuing an alert to the extreme risk of overdose, police say.

Officials say unintentional drug overdose deaths in Portage County continues to be driven by fentanyl, usually in combination with other drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

If a person is using narcotics and does not have Naloxone (Narcan) it is available at no cost for Portage County residents through Project DAWN.

Police want to remind people that if someone is showing signs of an overdose to call 911 immediately.

Police say overdose signs include loss of consciousness, shallow breathing, vomiting, choking sounds or a snore-like noise.

