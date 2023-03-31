Springfield Township officer, civilian driver killed in early Friday crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springfield Township officer and another driver died early Friday morning in a North College Hill crash.

Officer Tim Unwin, a four-year police veteran, was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when the crash occurred around 12 a.m. Friday on Hamilton Avenue at Centerridge Avenue, Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley announced.

Chief Bley did not go into detail about the exact nature of the call Unwin and other jurisdictions were responding to.

The other driver killed in the crash has been identified as 50-year-old William Dunson, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Unwin, 31, served two years with the City of Hamilton before joining the Springfield Township Police Department, the chief explained.

“This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died, as well as for the entire Springfield Township Police Department and for our community as a whole,” Chief Bley said.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyla Woods, confirms the sheriff’s office is handling the crash investigation.

“We don’t anticipate having [the investigation] wrapped up until late next week at the earliest,” Woods said. “All additional media updates will come from Springfield Township Police Department. We appreciate any patience you can allow them as they move forward with public information.”

At this time, On behalf of Police Chief Teresa Theetge and the men and women of the Cincinnati Police Department we send our prayers and condolences to the family of Police Officer Tim Unwin and the men and women of the Springfield Township Police Department. pic.twitter.com/RbnHsLOzM8 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 31, 2023

A Colerain Township cruiser responding to the crash was involved in a collision on the way with another vehicle.

It happened shortly after midnight at Springdale Road and Pippin Road.

A male Colerain Township officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is OK, said Jim Love, a police spokesman.

2 dead in crash involving Springfield Twp. police cruiser

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.