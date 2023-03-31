2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a white work van in the parking lot of Gabe’s Diner, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the thief.

The theft happened at 2044 Broadview Rd. between 7-7:45 a.m. on March 25, according to police.

Police said surveillance cameras captured a 1996 green Ford truck with Ohio plate GTZ 1365, which was stolen earlier that morning from the 4400 block of West 19th Street.

This truck may be involved in the theft, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Stolen truck may be involved in theft of $10,000 worth of tools, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this theft.

