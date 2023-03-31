Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into St. Mark Lutheran Church and stole gift cards, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The suspect forced open a window to the church at 4464 Pearl Rd. and took the gift cards at 4:25 a.m. on March 21, according to police.
Police did not state the value of the stolen gift cards.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.
