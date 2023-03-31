CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into St. Mark Lutheran Church and stole gift cards, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect forced open a window to the church at 4464 Pearl Rd. and took the gift cards at 4:25 a.m. on March 21, according to police.

Police did not state the value of the stolen gift cards.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.