Suspect breaks into Cleveland church, steals gift cars, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into St. Mark Lutheran Church and stole gift cards, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect forced open a window to the church at 4464 Pearl Rd. and took the gift cards at 4:25 a.m. on March 21, according to police.

Police did not state the value of the stolen gift cards.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

