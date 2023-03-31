2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect wanted for stealing a dog in Cleveland, police say

Suspect wanted for stealing a dog in Cleveland, police say
Suspect wanted for stealing a dog in Cleveland, police say(Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a suspect caught by surveillance cameras stealing a dog and driving away with it, according to a police department Facebook post.

Police say a dog named Bella ran away from her house on the 5600 block of Denison Avenue on March 26.

Surveillance cameras caught a silver Mazda pull up to the dog open its door and the dog jumped into the car, police say.

Officers say the vehicle pulled around in a car wash and then drove westbound on Dension Avenue.

The vehicle has a white sticker on the rear windshield, police say.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or dog, contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

