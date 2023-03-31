US Marshals: Teenager wanted in connection to shooting of Cleveland officer in the line of duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday are looking for information leading to the arrest of one the suspects involved in the shooting of a Cleveland police officer who is still in the hospital.

The Cleveland police union confirmed Officer Mark Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and thigh at close range on March 14.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Suspects in officer shooting (Source: Cleveland Police)

Three firearms were recovered, police previously said.

U.S. Marshals identified one of the suspects as Jayrion Church.

Officials said Jayrion is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jayrion’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. A reward of up to $5,000 is available.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers on Friday also increased their initial reward of $5,000 to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

