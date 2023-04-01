2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old killed in Wayne County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say troopers arrived at Evans Road near the intersection of Nonpariel Road around 5 p.m., for a crash with serious injuries.

Troopers say a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Evans Road.

The Chevy drove left of center and off the north side of the roadway, hitting a mailbox, troopers say.

The Silverado re-entered the roadway and traveled off the south side of the roadway, striking a ditch, fence, and tree, troopers say.

The driver of the white Chevy, a 16-year-old juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The 16-year-old was wearing his seatbelt during the crash, investigators say.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at the time of the crash, troopers say.

This crash remains under investigation.

