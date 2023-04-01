2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wet and windy Saturday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wind advisory is in effect today for winds gusting up to 50 mph amid periods of rain, possible storms and temperatures falling from around 60 into the 40s.

A rain to snow transition tonight will result in little or no accumulation as lows bottom out at around 30.

Skies become mainly sunny on Sunday as highs peak in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness Sunday night as lows slide into the lower 40s.

Monday’s weather will feature a risk of afternoon rain and highs in the low 60s.

Rain on Tuesday will be mainly early as highs head for the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be rainy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

