Building HERstory: the ‘Fighting Unicorns’ Northeast Ohio’s only all girls high-school robotics team winning competitions and blazing trails

The Fighting Unicorns is an all-girls FIRST Robotics team based out of Hathaway Brown in Shaker...
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Saturday at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland, a group of young women huddled around an object, fine-tuning what has been their labor of love since the beginning of the school year: a robot.

“We’ve put in almost 400 hours from then until now and even more time in between that’s probably unchecked,” said Raina Vakharia.

These are the Fighting Unicorns, a team of 40 students and 6 mentors from Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights.

They’re competing in a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics competition and making history as the only all girls high-school robotics team in Northeast Ohio.

They know all eyes are on them.

“We really use this to be a role-model for other teams, we know that there are some other teams that are starting to think about becoming an all-girls team and we really want to inspire other women to get into STEM and get into engineering,” said Amira Horowitz.

The overall goal of the competition is to engage students in an engineering project to design, build, test and operate a robot, all different parts of STEM.

The Fighting Unicorns have been doing the work and taking names. Last month, the team competed in Cincinatti, where they finished 5th out of 38 teams, winning the Sustainability Award.

The ladies tell 19 News they’re proud to light this path in what is still a male-dominated field. While they’re building, they hope to stay competitive, keeping in mind the ultimate prize.

“We’re just trying to promote the first message through female empowerment, it’s been really successful so far and we just really hope to keep doing it in the future,” said Vakharia.

