Knicks blitz Cavs 130-116

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No Julius Randle, no problem for the New York Knicks, who got a career-high 48 points from Jalen Brunson to win at Cleveland Friday, 130-116.

Randle is out 2 weeks with a sprained ankle but Brunson more than picked up the slack, scoring 33 in the first half.

Six other Knicks scored in double figures.

Donovan MItchell scored 42 in a losing effort for Cleveland.

Cleveland’s magic number for clinching the 4 seed in the East remains at 2---any combination of Cavs wins and Knicks losses would clinch that spot and homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavs now host Indiana Sunday.

