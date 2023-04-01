2 Strong 4 Bullies
Knicks blitz Cavs 130-116

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan...
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No Julius Randle, no problem for the New York Knicks, who got a career-high 48 points from Jalen Brunson to win at Cleveland Friday, 130-116.

Randle is out 2 weeks with a sprained ankle but Brunson more than picked up the slack, scoring 33 in the first half.

Six other Knicks scored in double figures.

Donovan MItchell scored 42 in a losing effort for Cleveland.

Cleveland’s magic number for clinching the 4 seed in the East remains at 2---any combination of Cavs wins and Knicks losses would clinch that spot and homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavs now host Indiana Sunday.

