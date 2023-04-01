2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nordonia High School teacher to resume duties following alleged use of racial slurs in class

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Nordonia Hills City School District officials Saturday morning confirmed that the high school band director that was placed on leave last week for allegedly using a racial slur while in class will be resuming their duties.

Superintendent Joe Clark and high school principal Louise Teringo previously said the district employee allegedly used the slur in context of a lesson to their class. The teacher, who the district has not named, allegedly used the slur while discussing what words were unacceptable to improve the class’s culture.

The district, in a letter sent on March 30, said they partnered with the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio to “guide and support matters pertaining to culture, climate, and inclusivity” in the school’s band program.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we conducted an investigation into the incident that occurred during band class on March 23,” the letter continued. “We respect our parents and students that came forward to provide feedback. All of it was thoughtfully noted and has been, and will continue to be used to meet the needs of our band students moving forward.”

Officials confirmed the band director will be resuming duties starting April 10, following the end of the district’s spring break.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

