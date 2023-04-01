2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 60,000 Northeast Ohioans without power following severe storms, high winds

FirstEnergy Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 1:33 p.m.:

  • Summit County: 17,713
  • Stark County: 17,602
  • Cuyahoga County: 13,304
  • Portage County: 8,170
  • Medina County: 7,638
  • Lorain County: 6,856
  • Geauga County: 5,491
  • Ashtabula County: 5,270
  • Lake County: 3,216

Officials have not provided an estimate as to when power will be restored.

