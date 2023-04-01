Over 60,000 Northeast Ohioans without power following severe storms, high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 1:33 p.m.:

Summit County: 17,713

Stark County: 17,602

Cuyahoga County: 13,304

Portage County: 8,170

Medina County: 7,638

Lorain County: 6,856

Geauga County: 5,491

Ashtabula County: 5,270

Lake County: 3,216

Officials have not provided an estimate as to when power will be restored.

