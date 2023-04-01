2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 1 wanted for robbing store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store in Cleveland on Friday.
Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store in Cleveland on Friday.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store in Cleveland on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred at a Walgreens, located at 4265 State Rd., at 9:38 p.m.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said the man approached the cashier and showed a gun before being handed $149 in cash and leaving the store.

Officials said he was last seen walking westbound on Spokane Avenue.

Police said the man is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo, blue pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-2706.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

