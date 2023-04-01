Police: missing, endangered 64-year-old Cleveland man last seen March 31
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police need the public’s help searching for a missing and endangered 64-year-old man who went missing Friday night.
Police say, Robert Burton Jr., 64, went missing after he left the St. Augustine Health Campus located at 3801 Detriot Ave., around 7 p.m.
A worker at the health campus says, Burton Jr., has Schizophrenia and is diabetic.
Police say he also walks with a cane due to having some toes amputated on his right foot.
If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts call the CPD Second District detective Bureau at 216-623-2755.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.