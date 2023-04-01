Police: missing, endangered 64-year-old Cleveland man last seen March 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police need the public’s help searching for a missing and endangered 64-year-old man who went missing Friday night.

Police say, Robert Burton Jr., 64, went missing after he left the St. Augustine Health Campus located at 3801 Detriot Ave., around 7 p.m.

A worker at the health campus says, Burton Jr., has Schizophrenia and is diabetic.

Police say he also walks with a cane due to having some toes amputated on his right foot.

If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts call the CPD Second District detective Bureau at 216-623-2755.

