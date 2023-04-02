2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old dies after tree falls onto Northeast Ohio home during storms

A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe...
A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe weather event.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe weather event.

Officials with the Warren Township Fire Department said the April 1 incident occurred at a home in the 300 block of Park Road Northwest.

Fire department officials said a large oak tree fell onto the home, which trapped the teen inside.

Officials said extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage.

Officials confirmed the teen died on the scene.

The Trumbull County Coroner is handling the investigation into the teen’s death, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

