13-year-old rescued after fall in Cascade Park, firefighters say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was rescued by firefighters on Sunday after a fall in Cascade park, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 4 p.m. crews were called to a remote area of Cascade park for a child who fell and injured her leg.

Crews followed a walking trail and found the victim who had fallen approximately 20 feet and was near the water’s edge with a very fast-moving current, the fire department says.

Crews set up a rope rescue system to get firefighters down to the victim and rescue her back up to the trail, firefighters say.

It took around 45 minutes for Elyria firefighters to safely get the victim up and rescued, the department said.

The victim was taken to UH Elyria by LifeCare to be treated for her injuries.

