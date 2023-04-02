2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old shot near Cleveland recreation center, police say

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old was shot near the Zelma Watson George Center on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police say.

Police say the shooting occurred near East 116th Street and Dickinson Avenue.

The victim was taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by EMS, officials say.

No further details are available on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

