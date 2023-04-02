14-year-old shot near Cleveland recreation center, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old was shot near the Zelma Watson George Center on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police say.

Police say the shooting occurred near East 116th Street and Dickinson Avenue.

The victim was taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by EMS, officials say.

No further details are available on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.