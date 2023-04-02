23-year-old man killed in Cleveland shooting on Sunday, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to UH where he would die due to his injuries, police say.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

