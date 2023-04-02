23-year-old man killed in Cleveland shooting on Sunday, police say
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say the shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to UH where he would die due to his injuries, police say.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.