Ashland University Women’s Basketball team wins NCAA Division II National Championship

DALLAS, Texas (WOIO) - Ashland University’s Women’s Basketball team on Saturday capped off their undefeated season in the only way they knew how: winning the Division II National Championship against Minnesota Duluth.

𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘❗️@AshlandWBB have captured the 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙍𝘿 @NCAADII National Championship in program history with a 78-67 win over Minnesota Duluth!



The Eagles become just the 𝙎𝙄𝙓𝙏𝙃 undefeated National Champion in Division-II history! pic.twitter.com/9rfUMymZWl — Ashland University Athletics (@ashlandeagles_) April 1, 2023

The No. 1 ranked Eagles (37-0) earned their third national title in program history win after beating the the Bulldogs (32-4) with a final score of 78-67.

The 2022-23 championship season was also the second undefeated season in program history and the sixth undefeated season in NCAA Division II history. Their first undefeated season was in 2017, which also ended in a championship win.

The April 1 championship win was also historic for Eagles head coach Kari Pickens, becoming the first woman in Division-II history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

