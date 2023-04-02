2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashland University Women’s Basketball team wins NCAA Division II National Championship

Ashland celebrates after the NCAA Women's Division 2 championship basketball game against...
Ashland celebrates after the NCAA Women's Division 2 championship basketball game against Minnesota Duluth Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Dallas. Ashland won 78-67 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (WOIO) - Ashland University’s Women’s Basketball team on Saturday capped off their undefeated season in the only way they knew how: winning the Division II National Championship against Minnesota Duluth.

The No. 1 ranked Eagles (37-0) earned their third national title in program history win after beating the the Bulldogs (32-4) with a final score of 78-67.

The 2022-23 championship season was also the second undefeated season in program history and the sixth undefeated season in NCAA Division II history. Their first undefeated season was in 2017, which also ended in a championship win.

The April 1 championship win was also historic for Eagles head coach Kari Pickens, becoming the first woman in Division-II history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

