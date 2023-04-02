2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: Suspects wanted for aggravated robbery, impersonating police officers

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating multiple reported aggravated robberies where the suspects are impersonating police officers, according to a Cleveland Police Department news release.

Police say there have been four incidents involving suspects impersonating police officers, stopping motorists before robbing them.

“The suspects are traveling in a vehicle, most times in an SUV, and are pulling motorists over while displaying red and blue strobe-type lights,” Cleveland police say.

On March 7, a man was driving on Route 2 at the West 45th Street exit, when a vehicle displaying emergency-type lights pulled the driver over, police say.

The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint of his vehicle, police say.

The suspected vehicle for this incident is a possible dark-colored Honda Accord, police say.

On March 28, in the area of 152nd Street and Lakeshore Avenue, a man was approached and pulled over by suspects in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying emergency-type lights, police say.

The victim was then robbed at gunpoint, police say.

On March 31, in the 3200 block of West 65th Street, suspects driving a Kia Sportage displaying emergency-type lights pulled over and robbed victims of property at gunpoint, police say.

On April 1, in the 3000 block of West 48th Street, suspects driving a Kia Sportage displaying emergency-type lights pulled over and robbed victims of property at gunpoint, police say.

Police say it should be noted that these incidents are occurring in only with private, unmarked vehicles.

There have been no occurrences with a marked police vehicle and there are no reports of a stolen Cleveland police cruiser, officers say.

Police are advising the public to cal 9-1-1 and confirm with dispatchers if they are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and they are concerned as to whether or not they are truly being stopped by the police.

This matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

