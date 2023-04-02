Geauga County church holds drag show event following threats, arson attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County church vandalized last week in an attempted arson attack held its Drag Show Story Hour event on Saturday.

The Community Church of Chesterland, who held the event, previously received threats and was the victim of vandalization on March 24 by way of Molotov cocktails used in efforts to burn the business to the ground.

Police, along with the Cleveland FBI, on Friday found and arrested the Alliance 20-year-old who was responsible for the act.

Despite threats sent to the church and Element 41, a Chardon-based restaurant that previously received threats after announcing a ‘Drag Brunch’ also scheduled for Saturday, the events were held without violence.

Law enforcement presence was felt throughout Chardon Square and in Chesterland during the events, which included bomb-detecting police K-9s.

Event organizers said they personally paid for enhanced security measures.

