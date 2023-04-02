Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny, quiet and a much cooler Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Skies will become mainly sunny today as highs peak in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness tonight as lows slide into the lower 40s.

Monday’s weather will feature a risk of afternoon rain and highs in the low 60s.

Rain on Tuesday will be mainly early as highs head for the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be rainy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

