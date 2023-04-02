2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands still without power in Northeast Ohio following severe storms

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Lightning strikes in North Ridgeville during a severe weather event on April 1, 2023.
Lightning strikes in North Ridgeville during a severe weather event on April 1, 2023.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of homes throughout Northeast Ohio on Sunday remain in the dark following Saturday’s severe weather event.

The April 1 storms brought damaging winds throughout the region for the second weekend in a row.

Saturday’s storms also knocked out power to over 90,000 homes for the second time in as many weeks.

According to First Energy’s Outage Map, multiple counties are still experiencing mass outages as of 9:21 a.m. on April 2, which could remain without power until Wednesday:

  • Summit County: 7,679– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 4
  • Portage County: 3,664– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4
  • Ashtabula County: 3,489– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4
  • Stark County: 3,030– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4
  • Lorain County: 1,098– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4
  • Lake County: 843– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 5
  • Cuyahoga County: 819– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 5
  • Medina County: 818– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 4
  • Geauga County: 273– Power to be fully restored within the county by 1 p.m. on April 5

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

