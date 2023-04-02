Thousands still without power in Northeast Ohio following severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of homes throughout Northeast Ohio on Sunday remain in the dark following Saturday’s severe weather event.

The April 1 storms brought damaging winds throughout the region for the second weekend in a row.

Saturday’s storms also knocked out power to over 90,000 homes for the second time in as many weeks.

According to First Energy’s Outage Map, multiple counties are still experiencing mass outages as of 9:21 a.m. on April 2, which could remain without power until Wednesday:

Summit County: 7,679– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 4

Portage County: 3,664– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4

Ashtabula County: 3,489– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4

Stark County: 3,030– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4

Lorain County: 1,098– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 4

Lake County: 843– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 5

Cuyahoga County: 819– Power to be fully restored within the county by 11 p.m. on April 5

Medina County: 818– Power to be fully restored within the county by 4 p.m. on April 4

Geauga County: 273– Power to be fully restored within the county by 1 p.m. on April 5

