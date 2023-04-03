13-year-old girl falls off cliff in Elyria park

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was rescued by firefighters on Sunday after a fall in Cascade park, according to Elyria firefighters.

Firefighters said crews were called to a remote area of Cascade Park around 4 p.m. for a child who had fallen about 20 feet off a cliff.

Crews followed a walking trail and found the victim near the water’s edge with a very fast-moving current.

Crews set up a rope rescue system to get firefighters down to the victim and bring her back up to the trail, firefighters said.

“We had to set up a rope system to get crews down to her, get her stabilized, get her into what we call a stokes basket , a rescue litter. get her back up. The whole process took about 40 minutes,” said Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The victim was taken to UH Elyria by LifeCare to be treated for a leg injury.

“We’re blessed to have this wonderful park, we get lots of hikers, lots of explorers. Stay on the trails. A lot of times kids will come through here just to explore and play around. They really don’t know the hazards. Stay on the designated trails, otherwise you put yourself at risk and my firefighters at risk,” said Chief Pronesti.

