19 First Alert Day: Possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is monitoring the next strong system and associated cold front that will be impact the area with a potential of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. This next low pressure system will eject out of Colorado tomorrow. The center of the storm will be north of Lake Superior Wednesday evening. The cold front will roll through our area Wednesday night. Very warm air will surge into northeast Ohio starting Tuesday night. High temperatures Wednesday could get to 80 degrees or higher. The winds will be intense again out of the south to southwest with gusts at least over 40 mph outside of thunderstorms. The gusts could be damaging in thunderstorms. We will have rain and storms in the area much of the day. The highest risk of severe weather will be afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out a tornado. Colder and drier air build in Wednesday night behind the front.

