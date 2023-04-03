Akron police investigate 3 violent store robberies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating robberies at three separate stores over the weekend. Officers do not believe the robberies are related.

The first robbery happened on Friday, March 31, around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Delia Ave.

According to police, the suspect jumped the counter, fired off a round and held the owner at gunpoint, before grabbing an unknown amount of cash.

As the suspect was running from the store, police said the store owner fired his own gun at the suspect. Neither person was struck.

The only description for the suspect was a Black man wearing a black hoodie and a grey mask.

The second robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the 1800 block of E. Waterloo Rd.

The cashier told police a man and woman walked up to the drive-thru, opened the window, claimed they had a gun and demanded money.

After the employee handed over an unknown amount of money, the suspects fled.

Suspects were described as a Back boy, 16-18 years old, 5′6″ tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves, black pants, and a surgical mask. The second suspect was described as a Black girl, 16-18 years old, 5′10″ tall, and weighing 170 pounds. She was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a surgical mask.

The third robbery happened in the 900 block of S. Arlington St. around 9:30 pm. Sunday.

The employee told police about six-to-seven juveniles entered the store and began yelling, throwing things and shoplifting. The employee told the juveniles they needed to leave and they began throwing items at him.

Police said the employee then told the juveniles he was calling the police and tried locking the store doors to prevent them from leaving.

As he was locking the doors, a 16-year-old girl struck him several times, causing a bloody nose and a knot on his head, said police.

The juveniles then ran from the store and several got into a white Cadillac sedan.

Police have not released a description of the juvenile suspects.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Akon police.

